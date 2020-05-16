Extraordinary delay in payment of media dues: APNS extremely concerned over govt inaction

KARACHI: The APNS has expressed its profound concern on extraordinary delay in the payment of media dues by the federal government despite clear instructions by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society, in a statement has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed a committee on media issues headed by Senator Shafqat Mahmood which at its meeting held on April 16, 2020, had decided to effect substantial payment to media houses, so that the newspapers could pay salaries of their employees before Eid. It must be noted that the PID has verified an amount of Rs1.25 billion approximately as payable to print media. The APNS lamented that despite the lapse of about one month, the concerned ministries and departments are delaying the payments and not processing on priority basis. It seems that the media houses would not be able to get the assured dues in the month of Ramazan and their employees would remain empty-handed on the occasion of Eid. This is a very alarming situation as it would worsen not only the liquidity crunch but also affect trade relations in media houses.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to advise the PID and AGPR to expedite the payment to media houses without further delay. --PR