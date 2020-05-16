Aleem Khan Foundation distributes ration

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan's charity organisation, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation (AAK Foundation), distributed ration packs among gypsy families in the suburban areas here Friday.

According to a press release, the foundation distributed food hampers to provide relief to the poor families on the occasion of Ramazan and seek Allah's blessings. The ration packs were distributed in the areas of Gujjar Colony, Kahna Kacha, Mohlanwal, Bakar Mandi and Bagriaan. The volunteers of AAK Foundation also distributed ration packs from house to house in the slums. Ration packs were also distributed under the Ramazan package in Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Chungi, China Scheme and Loharanwala Khu areas where the poor and the working class expressed their gratitude for the AAK Foundation. They were happy that they had been provided help without any discrimination.

Senior Minister Punjab and Chairman of AAK Foundation Abdul Aleem Khan said on the occasion that he believed in serving humanity beyond any political interests and with this spirit, his Foundation was always at the forefront in every hour of need. He appealed that every citizen should come forward in the current difficult situation and play role in minimising the worries of the people.