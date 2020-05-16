Wahab, Amir don’t deserve to play T20 WC: Tanvir

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed firmly believes that left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz don’t deserve to play in this year’s T20 World Cup.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November, but it remains to be seen if it will go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Tanvir noted that since Amir and Wahab were dropped from the central contract list for the 2020-2021 season, chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq and the rest of the national selectors should give priority to other players who received one.

“If these players go on to play the T20 World Cup as well, I will be the first one to criticise [the] PCB because I feel that the centrally contracted players should be preferred,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I don’t think [the] Pakistan team needs Amir and Wahab because, in their absence, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi have done really well.”