8 outlaws including two impersonators held

Islamabad : Islamabad Tarnol police have arrested two accused impersonating as police officials during checking in its area and recovered police revolving light, siren and caps, a police spokesman said.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had categorically ordered all zonal police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted special police teams of Saddar Zone to arrest the criminal elements. One of the police team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan headed by SHO Tarnol Police station Inspector Arshad Ali alongwith ASI Muhammad Ishaq and other officials was conducting checking at Chungi no. 26 when it stopped a car (BCN-425) for checking. The police team recovered police revolving light, siren and caps and arrested two accused identified as Safi-Ullah and Ahmed Kamal resident of Karachi. Tarnol police team also arrested an accused Sahil Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition.

Meanwhile, during crackdown against criminal elements, ASP Industrial Area Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha along with SHO Mian Khurram Shahzad with other official arrested a bootlegger namely Asif Maqsood and recovered 90 litres liquor. Bhara Kahu police team has arrested an accused Zohaib Mushtaq and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition. Ramna police recovered 180 gram hashish from a drug peddler Muhammad Khalid.