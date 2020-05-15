Supreme Court’s three-member bench to hear Khursheed bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed to fix the bail petition of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond means case before a three-member bench.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case. Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani represented Khursheed as his counsel. Justice Maqbool Baqir said a three-member bench would hear the bail petition as only a three-member bench could hear a case against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict. The case would be heard when the three-member bench would be available.