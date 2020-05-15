Supreme Court’s three-member bench to hear Khursheed bail plea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed to fix the bail petition of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah in an assets beyond means case before a three-member bench.
A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case. Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani represented Khursheed as his counsel. Justice Maqbool Baqir said a three-member bench would hear the bail petition as only a three-member bench could hear a case against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict. The case would be heard when the three-member bench would be available.