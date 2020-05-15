Saeed Ghani requests religious scholars to support Centre’s decision to ban rallies

Sindh Labour and Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the National Assembly had banned all kinds gatherings, processions and rallies across the country in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee and, henceforth, it was the responsibility of everyone to follow the SOPs announced the government in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread.

In a press conference held on Thursday, he said that as long as the situation was normal before the coronavirus spread, the Sindh government had never banned any religious or political gatherings. “But now the situation is dangerous with the coronavirus spreading fast. The people should also act sensibly," he said.

The government was taking all steps to save the lives and provide health facilities to the people, he said.

"I urge the scholars, the zaakirs and everybody else to support the government in this critical situation," he said.

Sugar subsidy

To a question, he said that according to the TORs on the issue of the subsidy on sugar mentioned in the years 2018-19 and 2019-20, the Sindh government had not given any subsidy in these two years.

Pir Jo Goth

When asked about the COVID-19 tests conducted in Pir Jo Goth on Monday, he said that according to the report he saw this morning, 50 people were retested, out of whom 15 tested positive and the rest were negative.

These patients were first diagnosed with the disease 10 days ago and were retested again now., he said, adding that the accuracy of the COVID-19 test was around 70 per cent worldwide.

Opening of businesses

Replying to a question on the reopening of the commercial centres in Karachi and the subsequent sealing of some markets, the minister said, “We have had several meetings with the business community. They wanted open their businesses and for this, they were ready to follow whatever SOPs the government would announce,” he said.

A few days ago, he said, all the business leaders met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the auditorium of the Sindh Assembly and assured him that if the SOPs were not implemented, the responsible traders would be held accountable.

“After that, the business and trade centres were opened but the SOPs were not implemented on the first day. We called the business leaders and gave them two days to improve the situation. But it did not happen,” he said. “The ones who will not follow the SOPs will have their shops and markets sealed.”

To another question, he said, "We have made it clear before and now we make it clear again that if the business community follows SOPs, we can give more concessions. But if they violate the orders, we will be forced to take strict actions.”