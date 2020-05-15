Accused of friend’s murder remanded

LAHORE:A youth who had allegedly killed his friend by slitting his throat while riding a bike was sent to jail on judicial remand by a magisterial court on Thursday.

The court of Javeria Munir directed police to produce accused Zubair again before the court on May 30. The investigation officer informed the court that the police had completed the investigation. He informed that police had recovered weapon of murder. After which, the court sent the accused to jail untill May 30. According to the case, Zubair slit throat of his friend while riding a motorbike in the Samanabad area. The suspect cut his friend’s throat and tried to show that the incident occurred due to kite string. However, the CCTV footage exposed it.