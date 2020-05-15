7,000 cops perform duty on Youm-e-Ali today

LAHORE:At least 7,000 cops have been deployed at the inner and outer cordon of main procession routes on the eve of Youm-e-Ali (RA) on Friday (today).

According to the security plan, four DSPs, 56 SHOs, 264 upper subordinates, 4700 constables and 300 lady constables would perform duties under the supervision of four SPs in the outer cordon while 1900 constables, 112 upper subordinates, 32 inspectors, 6 DSP, 12 SHOs have been deployed under the supervision of two SPs at the outer cordon of the procession route. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed also visited Karbala Gamay Shah to review the security arrangements. CTO Syed Hammad Abid and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad were also present on the occasion. SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad also briefed on all security arrangements. Faisal Shehzad told the CCPO that the entire area would be completely sealed by evening. In this regard, CTO Syed Hammad Abid while briefing CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed on traffic arrangements and movement of traffic said that from Kutcheri Chowk towards Data Sahib and from Peer Maki towards Data Sahib there will be a complete ban on movement. Alternative routes are being provided to the citizens.

The Lahore police chief said that all kinds of processions on Youm-e-Ali have been banned by the Punjab government. No processions or gatherings of any kind will be allowed.