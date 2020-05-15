12-year-old disabled girl raped

Rawalpindi : A 12-year-old disabled and mentally retarded girl has been raped in her house in a locality falling in the jurisdiction of Airport police station, in the absence of her parent, police said.

The police, however, have arrested, lodged first information report (FIR) upon receiving complaints from the father of the victim.

Preliminary medical report confirmed the molestation of the paralysed girl who was unable talk or resist.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali when contacted, told this scribe that the suspect has been identified as Mohammad Riaz living in Nawab Plaza, New Gulzar-e-Quaid. “Samples of the suspect and the disable raped victim have been sent to examination as well as DNA test without wasting time,” the SP said, adding that evidences of the offense have been collected to investigate the crime on scientific ground.

People engaged in the investigation of the case told this correspondent that the suspect was close to the victim family and often visited the victim’s house to meet her father. Unfortunately, the parents of the victim left the house for hospital, leaving the outer door open as her elder sister was ailing. Meanwhile, the suspect entered the house and went straightaway in the victim’s room, the police said and added that knowing that her parents were not at home, raped her.

Mohammad Daraaz, resident of Airport Housing Society, in the complaint lodged with the Gulzar-e-Quaid Police Chawki that he left for hospital along with his wife and daughter for the medical checkup of his ailing daughter. He said that was living in an upper portion of house in New Gulzar-e-Quaid and a lady lawyer was residing in ground portion.

“When we returned home with, I found my younger daughter, who is disable and mentally retarded, crying badly,” father of the victim said. He added that lady lawyer, later, told him that she rushed to the upper portion upon hearing cries of the disable girl and saw that the accused Riaz was molesting her. She, however, called the area police and the police arrested him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi. Ehsen Younas appreciated the performance of SP (Potohar) Syed Ali and his team saying that they performed excellent job and delivered their duty using to their professional skills.

In another incident in the jurisdiction of Ratta Amral Police station, police arrested a suspect Danish who allegedly stormed into house of a woman and raped her forcibly in Hazara Colony of Mazharabad on Thursday.

On receiving complaint, SHO Ratta Amral arrested Danish on the rape allegation and also made medical legalities of the victim woman.

The police said that samples of the victim and accused have sent for examination and DNA tests.