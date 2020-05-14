General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacts with troops busy in COVID-19 relief in Quetta

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Quetta on Wednesday.

During the visit, the COAS attended briefing at Headquarters Southern Command, visited Garrison quarantine facility for COVID-19 and interacted with troops busy in COVID-19 relief activities, the ISPR said.

During visit to HQ Southern Command, the COAS was briefed in detail on security situation, operational preparedness of the formation and border management including fencing along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

The COAS was apprised about the formation’s assistance to civil administration in fighting the pandemic and continued measures for socio-economic uplift of the area. During visit to Garrison quarantine facility, the COAS appreciated the formation for arrangements and facilities established as per health SOPs and guidelines.

While interacting with officers and men, General Bajwa lauded their dedication and professionalism. The COAS said that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist its government and the people towards a peaceful and prosperous Balochistan. The COAS directed all commanders to reach out to people in far flung areas of Balochistan to help mitigate challenges faced by masses due to COVID-19. Earlier, on arrival in Quetta, the COAS was received by Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf.