NAB focal organisation of Pakistan under UN against corruption, says chairman

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the NAB is focal organisation of Pakistan under United National Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory to the UNCAC.

“The NAB has been rejuvenated and its procedures have perfected besides transforming the NAB into a vibrant and reputable organisation,” he said Tuesday while chairing a meeting to review latest overall performance of the anti-graft body at the NAB headquarters.

The NAB chairman said during 2019, the initiatives taken by the present management of the NAB for eradication of corruption and to nab corrupt especially to aware people and youth in universities/colleges at large about the ill- effects of corruption have proved very successful which are continuing in 2020 as per law.

He said NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan which is in line with its national anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement. He said World Economic Forum report lauded the NAB’s efforts to making people aware of ill-effects of corruption in order to make corruption-free Pakistan under the Global Competitiveness Index, 2019. He said logical conclusion of modarba/musharka cases are the top most priority of the NAB in order to recover looted money of thousands of innocent people and to return them as soon as possible.

During the meeting, it was informed that the accountability court in Islamabad has awarded 14 years sentence, fine of Rs67 million to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and Najamuddin in modarba case.

The accused Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and Najamuddin had been found guilty and all charges against the accused persons were proved true. The accountability court also ordered to forfeit property of both the accused.

Subsequently in other case, the accountability court, Islamabad, awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fine to Mufti Ehsanul Haq while nine other co-accused were imposed Rs1 billion fine. That conviction was maximum in NAB’s history.

The accused Mufti Ehsanul Haq, CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries in modarba case along with nine other accused persons recently have been convicted after detailed perusal of solid evidence presented by the NAB Rawalpindi as per law by the accountably court Islamabad. During the meeting, it was informed that there are 31,524 affectees in modarba scam.

The NAB Rawalpindi has filed 30 references in the respected accountability courts and freezed/cautioned assets of Rs1646.5 million approximately and disbursed Rs35.608 million in affectees.

The NAB Rawalpindi has arrested 45 accused in Modarba scam including Mufti Ehsanul Haq, Mufti Ibrarul Haq, Hafiz Muhammad Nawaz, Moeen Aslam, Obaidullah, Mufti Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Sajjad Ahmed, Asif Javed, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Muhammad Hussain Ahmed, Hamid Nawaz, Muhammad Irfan, Bilal Khan Bangash, Matiur Rehman, Muhammad Numan Qureshi, Syed Aksheed Hussain, Muhammad Adil Butt, Muhammad Saqib, Umair Ahmed, Aqeel Abbasi, Mufti Hanif Khan, Nazeer Ahmed Ibrahim Alshoriam and Saifullah etc. The chairman appreciated the performance of the NAB Rawalpindi and said the NAB is committed to logical conclusion of Modarba/Musharka cases.

He directed to nab corrupt elements who had looted innocent people at large and recover from them the looted money related to Modarba/Musharka cases, so that it could be returned to the affectees. He further directed to vigorously pursue modarba/musharka corruption cases on the basis of solid evidence on merit.