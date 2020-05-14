Watchtower inaugurated to secure flight operations

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi inaugurated watchtower on Wednesday for the security of the flight operations at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

For enhancing security of aircraft in the funnel area, a project of construction of eight watch towers was initiated at a total cost of Rs.172.519 million.

Five watch towers have already been handed over to Police Department and the sixth one was inaugurated by IGP on Wednesday. The work on the remaining two towers is nearing completion.

The watchtower spread over an area of one kanal has been completed in Landi Akhun Ahmad area. With the construction of these watchtowers, the impending danger to the flights can be averted successfully.

Earlier, Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Peshawar, Zahoor Babar Afridi, gave a detailed presentation to the IGP about the newly constructed watchtowers. Capital City Police chief Muhammad Ali Gandapur was present on the occasion as well.