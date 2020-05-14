KP plans for opening tourist activities

PESHAWAR: An Integrated Tourism Contingency Plan has been prepared to put in place necessary arrangements for the possible opening of tourist activities during the upcoming season in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the pan, Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) have been drafted for the industry in the Covid-hit area.

It will soon be notified after approval by a joint committee of Health, Tourism, Relief and Planning departments.

It was told in a meeting held here on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming tourism season with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout.

Besides secretary Tourism, secretary Communication and Works, managing director, Tourism, other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were given a detailed briefing about the progress on the establishment of Integrated Tourist Zones (ITZs) in the province.

Other development schemes initiated for the promotion of tourism were discussed as well with special focus on the projects related to road infrastructures in the touristic spots of the province.

The meeting was informed that under the Contingency Plan tenders have been floated for the establishment of Tourist Facilitation Hub, Portable Toilets and Rest Areas.

All the relevant departments, commissioners and deputy commissioners have been taken on board to implement the plan.

Regarding the progress on road infrastructure projects in the touristic sites, it was added that under the World Bank-assisted KITE Project, feasibility study, detailed engineering design and construction supervision of 24 Kilometer Thandiani Road expansion, 23 Kilometer Mankyal to Badha Setirai Road, 45 Kilometer Shishikoh to Madaklasht Road and 35 Kilometer Supat Valley Road has been finalized.

Similarly five different roads with a total length of 60 Kilometer and nine different roads in the Malakand Division with a total length of 50 Kilometer in Hazara Division have been included in the Annual Development Plan of the KP government.

The participants were informed that four different sites had been identified for the establishment of ITZs in the province.

The sites include Ganool in Mansehra, Mankyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiani in Abbottabad.

It was added that six more sites had been identified in Hazara and Malakand Division for ITZs under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.