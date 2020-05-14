‘Quds Liberation Week’ to start on 15th to highlight Palestinian issue

The Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) has announced a 'Quds Liberation Week' to be observed from May 15 to 22 during which it will run a campaign to highlight the Palestineissue.

PLF Pakistan leaders made this announcement while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, said a press statement. Palestine Foundation patrons' committee member Allama Baqir Zaidi called Israel the first deadliest coronavirus on the earth that wreaked havoc in Palestine and the Arab/Muslim countries.

He said the Palestinians had been fighting the "Israeli coronavirus" since 1948. He further said that the Israeli coronavirus had maintained a lockdown of Gaza for the last 13 years.

PLF committee members former MPA Major (retd) Qamar Abbas and Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani demanded a crackdown on Israeli agents in Pakistan.

Qamar Abbas asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to cleanse his government from what he called "pro-Israel elements and agents". Israr Abbasi asked the NGOs and civil society to join the Palestine Liberation weeklong campaign.

The Palestine Foundation urged the people to hoist the Palestinian flag on their rooftops and from windows on International Quds Day to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

Former MPA Mehfooz Yar Khan said that the Palestinians must not be left abandoned to face Israeli crimes and COVID-19. He said they would also hold online competitions, including question-answer sessions and essays on the Palestine issue.

Another speaker, Sabir Abu Maryam, said the Palestine Foundation would run the weeklong campaign to highlight the Palestine cause.