Remembering Jaidi

Athar Shah Khan alias Jaidi breathed his last on 10th May 2020 in Karachi. Born in Rampur in 1943, he moved with his family to Lahore, Pakistan in 1947. He was a radio host, a poet, a writer, an actor, and a comedian par excellence. His radio programme 'Rang hi rung Jaidi ke sang' was aired for a record 19 years, amusing both young and old during its run. Jaidi's innocence in writing and acting won him accolades throughout career. He was a genuine artist who employed ingenuously crafted humour and comic characters and to deliver perceptive social messages.

His epic dramas, 'Intezar Farmayey', 'Ba Adab Ba Mulahiza Hoshiyar' and 'Lakhon Mayn Teen' amused millions of people. An iconic figure of comedy in a country where good comedians can be counted on one’s fingers, Khan brought smiles to the faces of his viewers. His spontaneous dialogue delivery, wit, and acting acumen, earned him a special place in the hearts of people, rarely achieved by actors. His physical appearance and comic actions were second to none. It is hoped that students of literature will study his prose and poetry so that his contributions to the fine arts are not forgotten.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad