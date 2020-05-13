Usman Buzdar opens cities cleanliness improvement programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the cities cleanliness and municipal services improvement programme of the Local Government Department.

A ceremony was held at Racecourse Park in which 24 mini tippers were handed over to deputy commissioner Sialkot while 12 mini tippers to DC Sahiwal. He also inspected modern sewerage safety van and announced providing funds for giving these vans to every city to protect the lives of the sewermen. He said that cities cleanliness operation would be improved under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme.

He said that 1,088 vehicles and other required equipment would be provided to Sialkot with an amount of Rs592 million. Similarly, 942 vehicles and other machinery would be provided to Sahiwal with a sum of Rs293 million, he added. The chief minister maintained that cities were facing problems in providing basic facilities due to population boom and varied industrial activities.