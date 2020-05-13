Two terrorists killed by CTD in encounter

Two alleged terrorists were gunned down in a shootout during a joint raid carried out by the Counter Terrorism

Department (CTD) Sindh with the assistance of a federal intelligence agency on Tuesday.

Raja Umer Khattab, the incharge of the Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG), said they were tipped off about the presence of terrorists in Wazir Brohi Goth, SITE Superhighway, Malir, during an investigation into the murder of an intelligence agency's official committed on February 21 this year in Super Highway area.

Subsequently, he said, when a raid was conducted, an encounter ensued as the terrorists attempted to flee from the scene.

After a brief encounter, he said, they arrested two men in injured condition while their companions managed to escape. The injured were moved to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, he added.

Khattab said the killed men were identified as Ali Dost and Liaquat. Two pistols and other items were found in their possession, he added.

Investigations revealed they were involved in several killings, robberies, police encounters and other criminal offences, he said, adding that they were wanted to the Ittehad Town, the Orangi Town, the Pakistan Bazaar, the Surjani Town and the CTD police stations.

Three held

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi arrested three suspects, including two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit involved in many killings.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur, the SIU Karachi chief, said an investigation into terrorism cases was under way during which they acted upon an intelligence information and carried out two separate raids at the outskirt of the city.

He said they arrested two suspects who were later identified as Nabi Gul and Muhammad Aqeel . He said the suspects were moved to the headquarters for a probe and that weapons were found on them.

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that the suspects were trained in Afghanistan at the camp of a banned outfit, he said. In 2008, they had targeted two officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in the Burns Road area, Saddar, he added.

Moreover, they were also involved in a number of killings of in the city, the SIU Karachi chief said.

SSP Bahadur said they conducted another raid in Lyari and arrested Shahzad alias Chootu with weapons.

The arrested suspect was associated with the Lyari gang war’s Uzair Baloch group, he said.

In an interrogation, the arrested admitted that he had targeted over 40 people in different parts of the city, he added.

The arrested suspected told them that he had murdered several activists of the Baba Ladla group and also people associated with different political parties on the orders of Uzair Baloch, he said.