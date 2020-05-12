422 FIRs lodged in Khyber in one year: official

BARA: Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Iqbal has said that 422 First information reports (FIRs) were lodged in various police stations of Khyber district in one year. “People in Khyber were reluctant to lodge first information reports at the police stations in the beginning when police writ was extended to the tribal districts, but now they are approaching police in various issues to register cases,” he said while addressing a press conference on completion of one year of the Khassadars and Levies merger into the police force. He said that the police had recovered 611kg hashish, 213kg heroin, 80kg opium and 6kg ice in various raids during one year in Khyber. The official said that 3,000 Khassadars and Levies personnel had been merged into the police. He said the Police Department had also established Traffic Headquarters for issuing driving licences to locals.