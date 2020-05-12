MQM-P opposes transfers of police officers from rural Sindh to Karachi

Stressing that local policing is imperative to maintain law and order in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has shown its reservations over the transfers of 191 police officers and personnel from rural Sindh to the metropolis.

Kunwar Naveed Jamil, the MQM-P's parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, said on Monday the transfers of police officers from rural Sindh to Karachi had increased a sense of deprivation among Karachi’s youths.

“First, Karachi’s youths have been exploited in the government jobs in the name of merit, and now the officers have been brought to Karachi to occupy their posts,” said Jamil, who is also a senior deputy convener of the party. He said his party would not let the Pakistan Peoples Party succeed in its ulterior motives.

The MQM-P leader said that police officers and personnel deputed from rural Sindh were not aware about the local dynamics of the city, and local policing had therefore been recommended for cities, like Karachi.

He also said that because Karachi was the hub of the country’s economic activities, a system of local policy should be enforced there.

“We have seen that such practices of transfers and deputation have already destroyed several institutions badly,” he said.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi president Khurram Sher Zaman had also shown his concerns over the transfers of the police officers from rural Sindh to Karachi.