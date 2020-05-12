PMA pays tributes to nurses on World Nurses Day

LAHORE:A cabinet meeting of Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) through a video link was held here on Monday on increasing number of corona positive cases in the country.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Ikram Ahmed Tunio (Larkana), President PMA Centre Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad (Karachi), Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr Qazi Wasiq (Karachi), Treasurer PMA Centre, Dr Salma Aslam Kundi (Abbotabad), President-Elect PMA Centre, Dr Amir Saleem (Kasur), Joint Secretary-I PMA Centre and Dr Saeed Ahmed (Quetta), Joint Secretary-II PMA Centre, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants also acknowledged the services of nurses as the world is today marking the International Nurses Day. The day, which was first marked in 1965, was created by the International Council of Nurses to mark the hard work of nursing staff around the world. All around the world, nurses are working tirelessly to provide the care and attention people need during their ailing conditions.

The day is also extra important as the world battles to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nurses around the world have been vital to treating the sick during the pandemic. Nurses in Pakistan are also playing their very important role in taking care of patients.

All the members of PMA on this special day salute nurses of Pakistan for bravely fighting against coronavirus as frontline soldiers like their colleagues, doctors and paramedics. Unfortunately, three of these courageous nurses have died during this war so far. Approximately, 300 nurses and paramedics have been found positive with coronavirus in Pakistan. We acknowledge their diligent services in this hard time.

Nurses’ role: Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said that the role of nurses in the health system is like a backbone and without the participation of nursing community medical goals cannot be achieved.

They expressed these views by hailing the role of nurses on International Nurses Day on Tuesday (today).

They said that these nurses show the way to live by restoring drop pulses and sobbing breaths of the patients. They added that nursing community has risked themselves to save the lives of others, especially against the worldwide Corona epidemic they are proving that even in the most difficult of circumstances nurses are always vigilant and on duty for the service of humanity. Prof Al-freed Zafar and Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that despite being infected with the virus, the courage and morale of the medical staff did not diminish. They said that the role of nurses will always be written in golden letters in medical history.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Nursing Superintendent Ramzan Bibi and Deputy Nursing Superintendent LGH Ruqiyah Bano said nursing is not just a profession but it is an introduction to the service of humanity in ancient times. Even women used to perform the duties of dressing and caring for the wounded in old wars. In today's modern age a whole science of nursing has come into existence therefore it is the responsibility of all nurses to show unity so that the nursing sector could develop further. Shamshad Niazi, Khalida Tabassum, Sadaf Rafique, Sidra Asghar, Tayyaba Batool, Uzma Yaseen and Farzana Shaheen said that Nursing University should be established in Punjab.