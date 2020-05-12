Inquiry committee formed

JHANG: The DHQ Hospital administration on Monday constituted a five-member committee to investigate the complaint about the alleged change of newborn baby in the children nursery. The aggrieved parents and their family members protested and said that they were informed about the birth of a baby boy but later replaced with a baby girl. They alleged that the staff of the hospital nursery allegedly changed the baby. Taking notice of the complaint, MS Dr Asfandyar constituted a committee to probe into the matter. Additional MS Dr Rao Arshad was made as a convener while gynecologist, children specialist, nursing superintendent and admin officer of the hospital had been nominated as the members of the committee. The committee checked CCTV footage of the hospital and recorded the statements of the duty staff. The hospital administration said that if needed a DNA test would also be conducted to ensure justice.