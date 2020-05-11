PPP leader wants PM investigated over BRT, Malam Jabba scandals

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial President Humayun Khan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be investigated about the Malam Jabba land scam, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and sugar and flour crises.

Talking to reporters here, he said the prime minister should be held accountable for the mega corruption scandals. He said it was astonishing that the investigation against an adviser to the prime minister was being conducted by the prime minister himself.

Expressing concern over increase in prices of daily use commodities, Humayun Khan said the prime minister was “patron-in-chief” of all the corrupt and he was behind all the scandals. The PPP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had earned millions of rupees through the trade of lifesaving drugs with India.

He said that India had subjected the Kashmiri Muslims to atrocities while the government was doing business with New Delhi. He said instead of fighting coronavirus, the PTI government was fighting the Sindh government. He said the government should take decision of relaxing lockdown with care, arguing the government would be responsible in case of loss of lives.

Meanwhile, PPP city President Zulfiqar Afghani said the government’s claims about the distribution of relief goods among the poor people were blatant lies.

He claimed the deserving people were yet to get financial assistance under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. He said the lockdown has multiplied the problems of the poor people. He maintained that hunger was more dangerous than the coronavirus. He held the wrong policies of the federal government responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the country. He said the billions of rupees subsidy to the Utility Stores Corporation had not benefited the common people.