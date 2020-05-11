close
Mon May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020

KHAR: Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zamin Khan Momand tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. ADC Zamin Khan Momand, who was focal person for the coronavirus for Bajaur district, had undergone a test for the Covid-19. The result declared him the confirmed coronavirus case, making him the first official infected by the viral disease in the district administration.

