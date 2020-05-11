Special effects and virtual guests: China weddings go online

BEIJING: Like many couples in the era of social distancing, Ma Jialun and Zhang Yitong held their wedding ceremony online — but they added a twist by livestreaming the event to more than 100,000 strangers.

Coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions have forced people around the world to delay their nuptials or adapt to the unusual times by celebrating via web link. But in China — where livestreaming is extremely popular — some young couples are allowing anyone to watch their big day and even send them gifts. Creative entrepreneurs are also cashing in, offering people the option to spice up their ceremony with special effects. When groom Ma and his bride Zhang got married in the eastern city of Hangzhou on May 1, more than 100,000 impromptu guests watched it live on video-streaming site Bilibili, leaving likes, comments and virtual coins and gifts.