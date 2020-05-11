close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Five injured

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Rawalpindi:As many as five people were reportedly injured in firing between two groups here in the jurisdiction of Chauntra Police Station near village Rajar.

The firing incident happened at house of Sardar Hameed where Sardar Babar, Sardar Humayun, Sardar Sajjad along their aides Waheed, Azhar, Mustafa, Zubair, Aziz, Haji Zamurd opened indiscriminate firing, in which Sardar Irfan and four other people received bullet injuries. Among injured included Sardar Ghairat, Sardar Irfan, Taj, Riasat Mehmood and Malik Riyasat. The firing incident resulted on account of rivalry on a land dispute.

Latest News

More From Lahore