Five injured

Rawalpindi:As many as five people were reportedly injured in firing between two groups here in the jurisdiction of Chauntra Police Station near village Rajar.

The firing incident happened at house of Sardar Hameed where Sardar Babar, Sardar Humayun, Sardar Sajjad along their aides Waheed, Azhar, Mustafa, Zubair, Aziz, Haji Zamurd opened indiscriminate firing, in which Sardar Irfan and four other people received bullet injuries. Among injured included Sardar Ghairat, Sardar Irfan, Taj, Riasat Mehmood and Malik Riyasat. The firing incident resulted on account of rivalry on a land dispute.