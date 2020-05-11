French racing roars back into action today

LONDON: Following seven weeks on a meagre international diet, French racing roars back into action with a stellar card and all-star cast at ParisLongchamp on Monday (today).

Two Classic trials and the Prix d’Harcourt are the headline event, with Victor Ludorum understandably well fancied for the Prix de Fontainebleau — a rehearsal for the French 2000 Guineas.

It will be a surprise if the Godolphin colt is beaten given he arrives with a perfect record of three wins in as many starts for Andre Fabre.

The Shamardal colt made his debut over this mile last September and his stylish hands-and-heels victory signalled him out as potentially smart.

That impression was confirmed with another comfortable verdict at Chantilly just 17 days later, with Fabre then making the leap to Group One company on Arc day.

Victor Ludorum handled that step up with aplomb, although the early pace in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere was pretty slow and resulted in a bunch finish which perhaps gives the form a slightly shaky look.

Fabre’s runner could do no more than he did though, and while the margin of victory was narrow, he won readily enough on ground that quite possibly did not suit.

Those wanting to oppose the favourite can rightly look at Helter Skelter, who was fifth in the Lagardere but made up plenty of ground from the rear to be beaten less than two lengths.

Fabre fields the Group One-placed Tropbeau in the French 1000 Guineas trial, the Prix de la Grotte, but preference is for the well-touted Khayzaraan.

This Kingman filly has been well supported in recent days, despite the fact she has yet to be tested in Pattern company.

A half-sister to a multiple Group sprint winner, Khayzaraan came forward from her debut when bounding nine lengths clear at the second attempt and again caught the eye on her final start in a Chantilly conditions race, making all for a four-and-a-half-length verdict.

Freddy Head has taken a patient approach with this filly, but that can start to pay dividends now. Sottsass is unopposable in the Prix d’Harcourt following his fine third in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on his final run last year.

Winner of the French Derby and Prix Niel, Sottsass was best of the three-year-olds in the Arc and there was no shame in being beaten by Waldgeist and Enable.

While the three main Group events look to be dominated by short-priced contenders, there may be a bit more value to be had in the Prix de Saint-Georges.

We Go has a chunk of improvement to find judged on last year’s form, but the four-year-old has the advantage of having had a couple of runs already this term, winning twice on the all-weather.

Francis-Henri Graffard can get a winner on the board with Wasmya in the Prix Maurice Zilber.

SELECTIONS:

PARISLONGCHAMP: 9.55 We Go, 10.25 Black Comedy, 10.55 The Good Man, 11.25 Shinning Ocean, 11.55 VICTOR LUDORUM (NAP), 12.25 Khayzaraan, 1.05 Sottsass, 1.35 Wasmya, 2.05 Dragon Love, 2.35 Roi Des Fleurs.