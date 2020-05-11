India has begun playing victim once more: AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian occupation forces and intelligence agencies were hatching a plot against Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Taking advantage of the world’s focus on Covid-19 and diversion of attention from the ongoing genocide in Kashmir, the occupation authorities have intensified killing of Kashmiri youth and escalated the situation along the Line of Control (LoC),” he said in a statement issued by the AJK Presidential Secretariat.

The AJK president said in the past month, they (occupation forces) had killed more than 40 young men in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in staged encounters. “These are all extrajudicial killings and crimes against humanity,” he said.

Khan said the occupation authorities, however, did not expect such serious reaction to their murderous campaign in the occupied territory. First, the Kashmiris, despite being under a nine-month-old siege and Covid-19 lockdown, came out in large numbers to openly protest against the Indian repression and scorched-earth policy, he said.

Second, he added, the international media once again was shining a spotlight on Indian atrocities and killings. “Unable to handle the two unforeseen developments, the Indian army and intelligence high command have decided to shift blame to Pakistan by weaving weak suspicious stories that Pakistan is creating and funding new entities to fight the Indian occupation apparatus,” he added.

“They know that the resistance is 100 per cent indigenous. And in addition to frequently violating the ceasefire along the LoC, the Indian intelligence hierarchy is making preparations for a false-flag operation, and wargaming to target different parts of Pakistan through proxy wars.”

Khan said: “The Indian occupiers have started playing the victim once again. Pakistan should prepare to counter different forms of aggression by India that it is poised to unleash against Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. This includes sabotage, espionage and propaganda.”

He further said until recently the Indian authorities used to quote a figure of 230 indigenous “militants”, adding now they reported a spike of an additional 350 and were talking about fictitious “launch pads” in Azad Kashmir.

“They are preparing the ground for more oppression, more aggression. When you are pushed against the wall, you rise and reclaim what is yours. Victimhood paves the way for annihilation,” he said. “Kashmiris now say that enough is enough and have risen once again against unrelenting repression.”

The AJK president said while the international media and zoom webinars had started highlighting the killing spree in the occupied Kashmir, the United Nations Security Council remained silent. “It has not uttered a single word over the new domicile rules introduced to colonise the Jammu and Kashmir territory and enslave its people.”

Khan said India was also flaunting irredentism. Recently, it announced it would include Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir in its weather bulletins, adding: “Though it is an outrageous development, Pakistan should include weather forecasts of the areas of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir occupied illegally by India”.