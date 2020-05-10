Easing lockdown to cause spread of corona: PMA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressed its dissatisfaction over the existing lockdown in the country, warning the government against lifting restrictions as it would allow the coronavirus to spread further.

"A better lockdown should be imposed," said Dr Ikram Tunio, President PMA Central. "The federal government has principally said it would ease the lockdown whereas the PMA is in favour of a strict lockdown, safety precautions and introduction of public awareness campaigns so that the coronavirus is contained," he added.