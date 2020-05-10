close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 10, 2020

Easing lockdown to cause spread of corona: PMA

Top Story

 
May 10, 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressed its dissatisfaction over the existing lockdown in the country, warning the government against lifting restrictions as it would allow the coronavirus to spread further.

"A better lockdown should be imposed," said Dr Ikram Tunio, President PMA Central. "The federal government has principally said it would ease the lockdown whereas the PMA is in favour of a strict lockdown, safety precautions and introduction of public awareness campaigns so that the coronavirus is contained," he added.

Latest News

More From Top Story