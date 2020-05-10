Boy assaulted

HARIPUR: Three persons allegedly molested a 12-year-old boy in village Hattar, police said here on Saturday.

Officials of the Hattar Police Station quoted Yasmin Bibi as saying that Arsalan, Saqib and Qasim from the same village took her son to the old labour colony where they molested him and filmed the act through their cell-phones. The accused, according to complainant, threatened her son of dire consequences including making the footage viral.

However, on the complaint of woman, the police arrested Arsalan and Saqib while Qasim was still at large. The case was registered against them under section 377/34 of the PPC, police said.