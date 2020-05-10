DC warns profiteers, hoarders of stern action

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq Saturday said that profiteering and hoarding would never be tolerated especially in the holy month of Ramazan and those found violating the law would be dealt strictly.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteers and those who were creating artificial shortage of edibles to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found anyone involved in profiteering or hoarding then register their complaint on app ‘Qeemat Punjab’ or help line number 0800-02345. According to price list by the district government, Potato is available Rs62 - 64 per kg, Onion Rs43 -45 per kg, Tomato Rs24-26 per kg, Garlic 140 - 144, Ginger Rs315 - 320 per kg, Lemon 385 - 390 per Kg, Capsicum Rs30 - 34 per kg, Cucumber 16 - 18 per Kg, Cauliflower Rs54 - 58 per kg, Brinjal Rs18 - 22 per kg, Lady finger 60 - 64, Fresh bean Rs54 - 58 per Kg, Turnip 30 - 34 per Kg, while fruits including Apple Rs190 - 200 per kg, Banana Rs140 - 150 per (dozen), Dates 200 - 220 Per Kg, Strawberry 140 - 150 per Kg and loquats 50 - 60 per Kg, Similarly, chicken meat Rs280 per kg and eggs 95 per dozen are available in the open market.