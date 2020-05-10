close
Sun May 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 10, 2020

Awareness and enforcement

Newspost

 
May 10, 2020

The government has chosen to relax lockdown measures, even though the infections curve continues to rise. The recent spike in infections has been reported as locally transmitted. The government is in a tough spot given that the shuttering of businesses has deprived many of their livelihoods. Despite the continued emphasis on social distancing and other SOPs, blatant violations are not uncommon in streets, markets, and other public places. The sight on the day of the opening of the NADRA office speaks volumes of the government’s failure to properly implement relevant safety measures. It is obvious that we have failed to educate the public on the precautions to be observed in different situations.

In a disproportionately poor and illiterate society, the internet is not an effective medium for disseminating information on SOPs. Practical demonstrations of SOPs in a variety of situations, i. at work, while travelling, when shopping, need to be broadcast on more accessible platforms such as radio and television, and then strictly enforced.

Saud Bashir Bajwa

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost