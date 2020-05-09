close
May 9, 2020
Shibli vows to revive state-run radio’s past glory

National

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said state-run radio will be developed on modern lines to enhance the effectiveness of this important medium of mass communication and restore its previous glory.

He gave the remarks during a visit to state-run radio's Headquarters here. He was also accompanied by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani. The Minister said the role of radio has assumed special significance during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its mass outreach and access to every nook and corner of the country.

The Minister visited various sections of state-run radio including News, Programme, and Archives. Director General PBC Ambreen Jan gave briefing to the Minister on working and role of various departments of Radio Pakistan.

