Warship evacuates Indians from Maldives

MALE, Maldives: India’s navy on Friday began evacuating from the Maldives around 750 of the hundreds of thousands of Indian nationals stranded worldwide because of coronavirus.

The operation by two warships in Male forms part of an initial operation to repatriate almost 15,000 Indians from 12 countries where they have been stuck since India banned incoming flights in late March to halt the pandemic.

On Thursday, the first two repatriation flights brought back 354 Indians from Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. They then went into quarantine centres.

In the Maldives, around 4,000 of the 27,000 Indians living in the archipelago have registered to be taken home.

On Friday the first batch of 750 underwent the emigration process before boarding the INS Jalashwa which will set sail for Kochi in the southern state of Kerala.

Footage posted on Twitter by the Indian High Commission (embassy) showed how the naval vessel had been modified to accommodate civilians – complete with neat rows of bunk beds and chairs.

Each passenger is being charged $40 for the service, the High Commission said.

Satish Kumar, who lost his job in the Maldives in February, said he was looking forward to going home.

“You look in any corner of Male, you can hear about a positive case. Male is very dense (and) the community spread is high,” Kumar, 55, told AFP.

“I’m very relieved that I’m leaving. I know I’ve lost my job but I just want to go back to my family.”

Maldives has reported 642 virus cases with two deaths so far.

India’s coronavirus lockdown, one of the world’s strictest, left vast numbers of workers, students and tourists stranded.