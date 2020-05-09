Handball team receives cash awards for winning gold at SAG

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday awarded cash prizes to the 15-member Pakistan handball team for lifting gold by beating India in the final of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year.

The players who were handed over cheques of Rs 500,000 each include Muhammad Uzair Atif (captain), Asif Ali, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muzammil Hussain, Maaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Shoukat, Hazrat Hussain, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Naveed ur Rehman, Mobeen Ashraf and Nasir Hussain.

“Due to prevailing situation of COVID-19 and safety measures, awards were distributed in three different sessions,” the PSB said.

The award ceremony in Islamabad was graced by Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of IPC Saima Nadeem and Secretary Ministry of IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada, Syed Khalid Ali Raza Gardezi, Senior Joint Secretary, Javed Iqbal Gill, Secretary General Pakistan Handball Federation and Mohammad Azam Dar, Deputy DG PSB.

Saima Nadeem appreciated the players for their untiring efforts especially beating India in the final.

The PHF Secretary Javed Iqbal Gill thanked the Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary IPC Muhammad Ali Shahzada for encouraging the players by awarding cash prizes.