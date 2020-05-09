Not so fast

This letter refers to the decision of the Punjab University to have undergraduate students take their exams online. This does not seem to be a practical decision. In Pakistan, many students do not even know the basics of how to operate a computer. Surprised? I personally know some of them. So how can they be expected to take examinations online? Many have never owned a personal computer or laptop.

In my opinion, the Punjab University should conduct exams as per normal because there are so many problems with conducting online exams. Simply, they should hold exams in a traditional way after the lock down is over.

Sara Javed

Lahore