Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were martyred in an attack on security check-post in Eidak area in Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan district on Thursday. Official sources said that unidentified gunmen attacked the security forces check-post located on the main road in Eidak area in Mirali tehsil. As a result, Havaldar Zafar and soldier Asif embraced martyrdom. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.