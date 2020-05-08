Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces were martyred in an attack on security check-post in Eidak area in Mirali tehsil in North Waziristan district on Thursday. Official sources said that unidentified gunmen attacked the security forces check-post located on the main road in Eidak area in Mirali tehsil. As a result, Havaldar Zafar and soldier Asif embraced martyrdom. No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.