Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

6 civilians injured in cross LoC Indian firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with heavy mortars, artillery and automatic weapons in Nezapir & Rakhchikri sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) deliberately targeting civilian population, the ISPR said on Thursday.

Owing to indiscriminate fire in Kirni Degwar Nar and Mandhar villages, six innocent civilians including three girls and one woman sustained serious injuries. The injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care.

