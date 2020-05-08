close
Fri May 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Mansehra TMA employees seek risk allowance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) employees have demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to pay them Covid-19 risk allowance as they were combating against the pandemic at frontline. “These are TMA’s employees who disposes of Covid-19 patients’ waste and disinfect quarantine centres putting their lives in danger but are still without financial assistance by government,” Muhammad Siddique, the chief sanitary inspector, told reporters here on Thursday. Flanked by a group of TMA employees, he said that though other professionals like doctors, nursing staff and paramedics were performing at quarantine centres and hospitals, TMA staff was also working parallel with them and many were quarantined with pandemic symptoms. “We deserve the Covid-19 risk allowance until this contagious dieses is over,” said Siddique. He said that the TMA employees were constantly disinfecting streets and roads since start of pandemic.

