Corona patients in Sindh may opt to stay at home

Patients to be shifted to isolation centre in case of violation of SOPs; provincial govt issues advisory to be followed by police, LEAs

KARACHI: In light of the issues faced by the coronavirus patients and their families, the Sindh government Wednesday issued an advisory to be observed by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and healthcare providers.

The advisory, issued in consultation with the healthcare providers and law enforcement agencies, noted that patients either are forcefully being shifted to hospitals or field isolation centres.

For the convenience of patients and their relatives, the government has issued guidelines.

According to the guidelines, every positive case shall be at his/her liberty to be isolated either at home or an isolation centre, none shall be forcefully shifted to an isolation centre, if proper space is available in his/her residence and the patient or the family members agree to his/her home isolation, the positive patient is bound to strictly observe the SOPs explained by the healthcare providers for home isolation, in case of any violation that exposes the community to the infection, the patient will be shifted to the isolation centre.