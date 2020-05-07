PM urged to call APC

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to call All Parties Conference (APC) to formulate National Action Plan (NAP) to counter coronavirus effectively. In series of tweets, he said, “It looks that political elite in our country is getting confused by every passing day. We all know that once Cabinet as superior body decides something then it becomes mandatory to be implemented. How can be option given to National Command and Operation Center to implement the lockdown or not?” Rehman Malik said that the Cabinet must take the full ownership for its decision on lockdown either to continue or not rather to give vague directions and approvals.