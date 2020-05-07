CM Usman Buzdar urges MPs to play effective role against virus

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the parliamentarians to play more effective role with regard to steps taken for overcoming the coronavirus.

Talking to Punjab Ministers Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Malik Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial, Sardar Asif Nakai, Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Ghazanfar Abbas MPA and former assembly member Rai Hasan Nawaz at his office here on Wednesday, the CM said that Pakistan was facing unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to deal with The CM said the government had taken effective steps to deal with coronavirus.

More than, 107,000 persons have been tested and eight BSL-III labs have been made functional with an amount of Rs 620 million. The chief minister said that daily testing capacity of the Punjab government had increased to more than six thousand while around 5,030 persons have been tested during the last 24 hours.

He pronounced that diagnostics tests capacity would be increased to ten thousand daily as sufficient resources were available to deal with coronavirus. He said that 3,086 coronavirus patients had been healed in Punjab and smart sampling has also been started in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Faisalabad to conduct tests under different categories.

The chief minister maintained that the government was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by the unemployed strata and pointed out that an amount of Rs12,000 was being given to the needy under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

Similarly, Rs3,000 would be given to the deserving people under CM Ramzan Package which would benefit one million families, he disclosed. He directed that wheat procurement and eradication of dengue campaigns should also be dealt with the same zeal and asked the elected representatives to help resolve the problems of growers in their areas. The wheat procurement campaign would be continued until achieving the target, he added.

He indicated that jail was the best place for hoarders and illegal profiteers and vowed that action would be continued against them. The public representatives should also monitor action against them.

Along with it, we cannot forget the role being played by doctors and paramedics in fighting coronavirus and pay tributes to them, the CM added. The CM urged the masses to continue exercising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. CM Usman Buzdar in his message urged the masses to remain at homes and adopt precautionary measures. Stay at home and save yourself and others from coronavirus. The chief minister said the government can only control the pandemic with the help of masses and the only way to beat the Covid-19 is to remain at homes and exercise social distancing.

He said the provincial government of Punjab is utilising every source to treat the patients of the virus. The CM appealed to the citizens to take every care and follow necessary precautions to overcome the spread of coronavirus. He asked people to stay homes and follow SOPs in addition to maintaining social distancing. He appealed to the citizens not to go out without need because coronavirus could be overcome with the cooperation of the general public. He reiterated that people should adopt necessary precautions, adding smart lockdown was aimed at saving the people from coronavirus.

GRIEVED: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over drowning of five persons in Chenab River near Band Bosan area in Multan. He directed for expending the rescue operation to search the drowned persons and sought a report from Commissioner Multan Division.

TAKES NOTICE: The CM has taken notice of misbehaviour of Operation Theatre Assistant Muhammad Sadiq of Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Qaimpur in tehsil Hasilpur with a patient’s attendant and sought a report from Secretary Health with directions to hold an inquiry. Muhammad Sadiq has been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed to take departmental action against him. In a statement, the CM made it clear that such a bad treatment is intolerable, adding that health workers should gently treat the attendants. –agencies