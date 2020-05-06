close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

GOC Pano Aqil visits GIMS, Civil Hospital Sukkur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 6, 2020

SUKKUR: General Officer Commanding, Pano Aqil Garrison, Major General Ghulam Shabir Naraijo, visited Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Health and Medical Science, Gambat, Khairpur, to inspect liver transplant, orthopedic, surgery departments, Covid-19 isolation wards and ventilator facilitations. Director GIMS Capt. (retd) Dr Rahim Bakhsh Bhatti briefed him about the facilitations and working SOPs of the institute, especially about the updated situation of coronavirus outbreak and GIMS’ measures to counter the pandemic. He also told him about the testing facility of Covid-19. The GOC on the occasion appreciated the services rendered by the health professionals and workers of GIMS to serve the people at the time of need. He also visited the quarantine centres Sukkur, and Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Civil Hospital, Sukkur, to inspect the facilities being provided to the coronavirus positive patients.

Latest News

More From Pakistan