close
Wed May 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 6, 2020

JazzCash partners with Mastercard

Business

 
May 6, 2020

KARACHI: JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital wallet, announces a partnership with the payment technology leader Mastercard to advance financial inclusion by strengthening Pakistan’s payments ecosystem, a statement said on Tuesday.

The partnership enables merchants across Pakistan to accept digital payments from customers, digitise their supply chain, and move to cashless operations, it added.

In a first for Pakistan, merchants and consumers who sign up for JazzCash wallet will be able to benefit from a wide range of Mastercard’s digital solutions and capabilities to pay for orders and services via all digital channels, as well as make online payments in a fast, safe and convenient manner, It said.

Latest News

More From Business