JazzCash partners with Mastercard

KARACHI: JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital wallet, announces a partnership with the payment technology leader Mastercard to advance financial inclusion by strengthening Pakistan’s payments ecosystem, a statement said on Tuesday.
The partnership enables merchants across Pakistan to accept digital payments from customers, digitise their supply chain, and move to cashless operations, it added.
In a first for Pakistan, merchants and consumers who sign up for JazzCash wallet will be able to benefit from a wide range of Mastercard’s digital solutions and capabilities to pay for orders and services via all digital channels, as well as make online payments in a fast, safe and convenient manner, It said.