The dengue crisis

Since 2010, Pakistan has been dealing with a sudden rise in dengue cases every year in summer, mainly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In 2011, nearly 350 people died due to dengue in summer with more than 21,600 reported cases. In 2017, there was a dengue outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 18,856 cases and multiple deaths. The worst dengue outbreak in Pakistan was in 2019 with almost 54,000 cases and 90 deaths. Due to the novel oronavirus outbreak, health authorities across the country didn’t pay any attention to the Ddngue prevention campaign.

People with weak immune systems and those with a second or subsequent dengue infection are believed to be at a greater risk of getting dengue fever. There is no specific treatment for dengue infection, but early detection and access to proper medical care lowers mortality. In addition, dengue prevention and control depends on effective vector control measures. So, besides Covid-19, the government should also take serious steps in order to prevent people from dengue fever. Complete awareness should be given before it’s too late.

Maryam Nabeel

Wah Cantt