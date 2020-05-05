Assets beyond means, money laundering: NAB investigators grill Shahbaz for two hours

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau investigators on Monday questioned NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for two hours in an investigation related to assets beyond means and money laundering.

It has been learnt that the NAB has considered answers of Shahbaz Sharif dissatisfactory and summoned him again on June 2. Previously, Shahbaz, instead of appearing before the NAB, had opted for a written reply which the NAB considered dissatisfactory after which he was summoned for Monday. Before that, Shahbaz had skipped appearance before the NAB in money launderinginvestigations, fearing that coronavirus could contact him as he was a 69 years old cancer survivor, and medical professionals had advised him to restrict his movement due to life-threatening risks associated with Covid-19.

Later, the NAB had assured Shahbaz that all social distancing measures will be adopted and investigators will only ask questions related to alleged money laundering from a safe distance. The NAB claimed that money laundering investigations against the Shahbaz family are in the final phase and Shahbaz’s appearance before the NAB investigators was crucial in concluding the investigations.

The NAB had asked Shahbaz to provide details of properties inherited by the PML-N leader. The bureau said that from 1998 to 2018, the assets of the Shahbaz family grew from scratches to billions. As a public office-holder, Shahbaz needs to explain the increase in his assets, the NAB added.

It also asked Shahbaz to submit bank details along with the loan taken from Barclays Bank from 2005 to 2007. Furthermore, the NAB sought details of all the gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilisation of Shahbaz’s Model Town residence as the Chief Minister Camp Office.

Last year in December, the NAB had issued orders to freeze 23 properties belonging to the former chief minister and his sons Hamza and Salman over the allegation that they acquired assets beyond their means and committed money-laundering.

According to the accountability bureau, an investigation against Shahbaz, Hamza, Salman and others for the offence of “corruption and corrupt practices” had revealed that Shahbaz had acquired properties in the name of his wives Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani. Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore’s Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA.

Furthermore, the bureau has frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot. The NAB concludes that Shahbaz and his sons Hamza and Salman acquired assets beyond their known sources of income and allegedly committed money laundering.