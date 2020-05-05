More cops test positive while fighting coronavirus pandemic

PESHAWAR: As the coronavirus is spreading fast, more policemen are testing positive for Covid-19 while interacting with the patients at the quarantine centres and other places.

The virus is travelling rapidly in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa. It is targeting people from all walks of life, especially those fighting on the frontline against coronavirus. A number of doctors, nurses and paramedics have tested positive by handling Çovid-19 patients.

Besides, many policemen, who were deployed at the quarantine centres, locked down-streets and other areas have tested positive in several parts of KP. On Monday a senior police officer currently serving as additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Mian Saeed Ahmad, tested positive for the virus. He was in Islamabad for several days and underwent tests after not feeling well.

The officer has been quarantined and his treatment launched. A large number of friends, policemen and people from different walks of life extended him the best wishes for early recovery after one of his colleagues posted the news on social media.

“He is a brave officer who has defeated many enemies while heading the police in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and other districts. Prayers for his early recovery,” a friend said on social media comments. Before Mian Saeed, the additional SP of Mardan, Waqar Kharal, had tested positive during the lockdown of the Manga village.

An inspector Mohsin Javed and an FIA official also tested positive later. All the officials have recovered and rejoined duty. The other day, a sub-inspector of Peshawar, Mumtaz Khan, tested positive and was quarantined at his residence. A total of four policemen have tested positive in the city so far.

A number of policemen in other districts of KP, who had tested positive, have recovered and are healthy now. In Abbottabad, three policemen of the Donga Gali Police Station had tested positive after which the station house officer and 21 cops were quarantined. They all recently tested negative.

A police constable, Mohammad Faheem, serving in the Bomb Disposal Unit in Nowshera died of Covid-19 a couple of days back. The police force paid glowing tributes to Faheem for being a hard-working, dedicated and honest cop. “Faheem was brave and performed meritorious service in the BDU by deactivating IEDs and other explosive materials. He played a vital role in the war against terrorism and was honoured multiple times for his gallantry and for his dedication to service by IGP Sanaullah Abbasi and others,” said Deputy Inspector General of Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Gandapur. Akhtar Hayat also paid tributes to DSP Naseeb Shah who was martyred by attackers in his small, old house in Malakand. The pictures of his dilapidated house with a broken boundary wall went viral on social media, with a large number of people praising the honesty of a DSP rank officer who could not afford to construct a better house for his family.

“Whilst we daily heap abuses on the police and the bureaucracy, I have always maintained that there are God’s good people like Naseeb Shah everywhere in government which is why our poor, the hapless country is limping along,” tweeted Kamran Shafi, a known writer.