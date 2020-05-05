close
Tue May 05, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Ex-PCB chief Khalid denies having said 1999 WC matches were fixed

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

LAHORE: Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Khalid Mahmood, has denied saying that the national team's matches against India, Bangladesh and Australia at the 1999 World Cup were fixed. According to reports, Mahmood, in an interview a day earlier, had labelled former fast bowler Ata-ur-Rehman a "liar", saying that had he been truthful in his statement to the Justice Qayyum Commission, Wasim Akram could have been in trouble. The statement had insinuated that Mahmood thinks the aforesaid trio of matches at the 1999 World Cup were fixed. However, he has since clarified his stance, saying he only meant that in all three defeats Pakistan's performance was "sub-par".

