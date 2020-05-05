Aisam, Aqeel miss ceremony: SA Games medal winners honoured

ISLAMABAD: International Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan who are busy these days helping poor and needy during the lockdown have stayed away from the photo-session at the Ministry of IPC, meant for distributing cheques among medal winners of the 13th South Asian (SA) Games.

The News has learnt that both have regretted to be part of the picture session at the Ministry on Monday due to the charity work they have undertaken these days.

Federal Minister IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza distributed cheques among weightlifting and tennis team members. Weightlifting team won five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Weightlifters Talha Talib, Haider Ali, Usman Amjad Rathore, Hanzla Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold medals. Abu Sufyan and Ms.Rabbia Razzaq won silver medals while Ms.Saima Shahzad won bronze medals. Similarly, tennis players M/s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid won silver in men’s team event, Ms.Sara Mansoor, Ms.Ushna Sohail, Ms.Mahin Aftaz Qureshi and Ms.Sarah Mehboob Khan won bronze medals in women team event. Aisam and Ushna Sohail won bronze in mixed double. Muhammad Abid and Sara Mansoor also won bronze in mixed double event. Men’s double event Aisam and Aqeel Khan won bronze medal. Similarly, in men’s double event Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid won bronze medal. Aqeel Khan won bronze in men’s singles. Muzammil Murtaza won bronze in men’s singles as well. In line with approved cash award policy, gold medalists were given Rs.1.000 million each, silver medalists got Rs.500, 000/- while bronze medalists received cheques of Rs.250, 000/- each. Total Rs.6.250 million and Rs.5.500 million were distributed to the weightlifters and tennis players respectively.