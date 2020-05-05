This letter refers to the news report, ‘FAO introduces tunnel-farming in tribal districts’ (May 2, 2020). It is indeed fortunate for the agriculture sector that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) established 75 tunnel farming structures in four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa well before the outbreak of Covid-19. These structures will allow farmers to grow different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. I would like to suggest that tunnel farming also be introduced in the other three provinces.

I would also urge the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) to set up tunnel farming structures in selected districts of the other three provinces. This is doubly important given the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown. The produce of vegetables and fruits can maintain the prices of these commodities throughout the year. PARC must also procure the best seeds from the FAO and subsequently distribute them among farmers so as to ensure the quality of the produce.

Lt-Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt