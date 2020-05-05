Back to normal

The coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 2.5 million mark in terms of confirmed cases. Much of the world is in lockdown and people are getting frustrated by the isolation. No doubt the lockdown was the most appropriate reaction to a novel pandemic, but it is not a silver bullet. Although our species has witnessed worst pandemics, with the unceasing march of globalization and connectivity, we are arguably more vulnerable than ever.

Pandemics and epidemics are a part of nature and what needs to be done is to learn how to live with the threat of the virus until we can come up with a cure. A country like Pakistan, where deaths due to vaccine preventable diseases are shocking, cannot afford further lockdown. It is highly likely that before this lockdown is even over, our seasonal bout against dengue will begin anew. In a nutshell, natural calamities and outbreaks are part of the natural process. Human beings have over time adapted to worst forms of disease than the one we face today. We cannot give up on our freedom and life for fear of Covid-19. Therefore I think the lockdown should be phased out.

Rohail Baseer

Peshawar